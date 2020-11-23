November 23, 2020

Charlene Conner

By Staff Reports

Published 4:43 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Charlene Conner was born to the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Conner on July 11, 1958 in Natchez, MS. On Friday, November 13, 2020, she peacefully departed this life at Abbott Hospital in Minneapolis, MN.

Charlene worked for the Minneapolis Public School for twenty years. She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age, serving at the Mt. Bethany Baptist Church faithfully in Natchez, MS. She later moved to Minneapolis, MN and joined the Berean Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. Charles Ford. She served as a Junior Deaconess Counselor for ten years. She was a Sunday school teacher and deaconess for more than twenty years, faithfully until her death.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Leathanea Conner, nephew Donderic Minor, and great nephew Josiah Myles.

Charlene leaves to cherish her memories, two sons Keshaun and Raevon Conner if Minneapolis, MN; one grandson, Malik Conner of Minneapolis, MN; two sisters, Doris (Joseph) Myles and Debra (Kevin) Dorsey; three brothers, Robert Mealey, Michael Conner, and David (Dorisa) Conner all of Minneapolis, MN; one aunt, Emma Sessions of Natchez, MS, a host of nieces and nephews and many special friends of all areas of Minnesota and two special friends of Natchez, MS, Gloria Porter and Zelda Hayes.

A walk-through visitation will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Sunset Cemetery with Elder Dywon Lewis officiating.

