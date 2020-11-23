November 23, 2020

Freeman

Marilyn Freeman

By Staff Reports

Published 4:51 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

Oct. 17, 1933 – Nov. 20, 2020

Mrs. Marilyn Freeman, 87, of McComb, MS, as well as Woodville, MS passed from this life on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Merit Health in Natchez, MS.

Mrs. Marilyn was born in Verden, OK on October 17, 1933 and was the daughter of Leo F. Hunsaker and Bessie Marie Smith Hunsaker. She was a member of Parkway Baptist Church in Natchez, MS and formally a member of Central Baptist Church in McComb, MS. She was in the Real Estate business for over 30 years and owned her own business in Real Estate for over 5 years. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Alfred E. Freeman; one son, Kenny Gibbs, Jr.; and one stepson, Gene Freeman.

She is survived by one daughter, Denise Hinton and Edward of Natchez, MS; one stepson, Ben Freeman and Genie of McComb, MS and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family and friends.

There will be a memorial service at a later date.

Share condolences at sharkeyfuneralhome.com.

