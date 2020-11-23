Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

NATCHEZ — The special called meeting of the Natchez-Adams School District Board of Trustees scheduled for Tuesday, November 24, 2020, has been canceled, school officials said.

Deputy Superintendent Zandra McDonald stated in an email that the meeting was scheduled to open bids for the construction of the new high school.

“The cancellation is due to COVID-19 related issues affecting key people involved in the bidding process,” the email states. “The board is tentatively scheduled to reconvene in a special called meeting early next week.”

District officials plan to build a new high school on the “bean field” adjacent to the current Natchez High School campus and renovate the existing high school to house middle school students.

The $25 million project is being financed through a combination of a 3 mil tax levy and Trust Certificates.