Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 13-19:

Juanita H. January charged with burglary of a storage building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Reynolds charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Logan charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeron Davis charged with credit card fraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amber Davis charged with used of credit card with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyana Bernard charged with use of credit card with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 13-19:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Samuel Travon Banks, 21, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Fine set at $523.75.

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to trespassing charge.

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to trespassing after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to shoplifting charge.

Glen Dale Henderson, 41, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Charles Jamal Holloway, 22, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $798.75.

Floyd Andrew Lawrence Jr., 18, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Fine set at $773.75.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Fine set at $748.75,

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to destruction of public property, church building, cemetery items. Fine set at $748.85. Restitution set at $185.00.

D’Vonte Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Fine set at $353.00.

Tarrance Terrell Matthews, 48, pleaded guilty to trespassing after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to shoplifting charge.

Tarrance Terrell Matthews, 48, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to trespassing charge.

Brian David Whatley, 41, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended upon payment. Banned from Walmart for 90 days. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Brian D. Whatley, 41, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Fine set at $269.00.

Fredrick Yarnell White, 33, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files at request of victim. Must attend anger management class.

Darwin Kirby Book Jr., 43, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Order remanding to file at request of affiant.

Cartrell Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $870.50.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with two counts of motor vehicle – suspended or revoked driver’s license. Case remanded to files for six months on each count.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. Case remanded to files for six months.

Cartrell Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with failure to show proof of insurance card. Case remanded to files for six months.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files for six months.

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

Anna L. Martin, 40, charged with three counts of false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury; failure to appear.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of malicious mischief (reduced from burglary of a dwelling whether armed or not, whether occupied or not). Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, charged with shooting into a vehicle. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, charged with enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury. Failure to appear. Appearance bond set at $25,000.

Blake Anthony LaPrairie, 18, pleaded guilty – non adjudication to malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Restitution has been paid to courts – $1,387.00.

Chryshean Malone, 21, charged with enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury. Failure to appear.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 45, charged with first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 45, charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Case bound over to a grand jury.

David Philip Vogt, 36, not guilty of illegal possession of a controlled substance.