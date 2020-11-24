November 24, 2020

  • 70°

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 1:37 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 13-19:

Juanita H. January charged with burglary of a storage building. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Reynolds charged with possession of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Logan charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jeron Davis charged with credit card fraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Amber Davis charged with used of credit card with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyana Bernard charged with use of credit card with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 13-19:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Samuel Travon Banks, 21, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance. Fine set at $523.75.

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to trespassing charge.

Jerry Larnell Davis, 56, pleaded guilty to trespassing after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to shoplifting charge.

Glen Dale Henderson, 41, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Charles Jamal Holloway, 22, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $798.75.

Floyd Andrew Lawrence Jr., 18, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Fine set at $773.75.

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to resisting or obstructing arrest. Fine set at $748.75,

D’Vonte Maquel Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to destruction of public property, church building, cemetery items. Fine set at $748.85. Restitution set at $185.00.

D’Vonte Leonard, 25, pleaded guilty to violation of municipal criminal ordinances: noise ordinance. Fine set at $353.00.

Tarrance Terrell Matthews, 48, pleaded guilty to trespassing after notice of non-permission. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to shoplifting charge.

Tarrance Terrell Matthews, 48, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days concurrent to trespassing charge.

Brian David Whatley, 41, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 90 days suspended upon payment. Banned from Walmart for 90 days. Fine set at $1,248.75.

Brian D. Whatley, 41, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace by fighting. Fine set at $269.00.

Fredrick Yarnell White, 33, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files at request of victim. Must attend anger management class.

Darwin Kirby Book Jr., 43, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Order remanding to file at request of affiant.

Cartrell Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Fine set at $870.50.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with two counts of motor vehicle – suspended or revoked driver’s license. Case remanded to files for six months on each count.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with improper driver’s license/expired driver’s license. Case remanded to files for six months.

Cartrell Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to DUI – operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $870.50.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with failure to show proof of insurance card. Case remanded to files for six months.

Cartrell Harris, 63, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Case remanded to files for six months.

 

Tuesday, Nov. 17:

Anna L. Martin, 40, charged with three counts of false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury; failure to appear.

Jovanti Dearrius Barnes, 28, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of malicious mischief (reduced from burglary of a dwelling whether armed or not, whether occupied or not). Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Revonte Antoine Fletcher, 28, charged with shooting into a vehicle. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyler Dewayne Gaines, 20, charged with enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury. Failure to appear. Appearance bond set at $25,000.

Blake Anthony LaPrairie, 18, pleaded guilty – non adjudication to malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Restitution has been paid to courts – $1,387.00.

Chryshean Malone, 21, charged with enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury. Failure to appear.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 45, charged with first/second offender/unlawful possession of marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Zachary Lamar Mason, 45, charged with fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Case bound over to a grand jury.

David Philip Vogt, 36, not guilty of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe picks Natchez

News

COVID-19 numbers spike locally just before holidays

News

Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

News

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery

Business

Carpenter Newsmedia to acquire Lake Charles American Press

News

Longtime Natchez police officer Otis Mazique dies at 68

News

Man robbed at gunpoint in yard, takes gun from suspect

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office gets armored truck

News

State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death