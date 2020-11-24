Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

NATCHEZ — Former Natchez Alderman David Massey died Monday at Merit Health Natchez at the age of 72.

Massey was elected to the Natchez Board of Alderman in 1988 and served for 20 years.

As an alderman, he chaired the Recreation Committee and initiated the expansion of Duncan Park Golf Course from 9 to 18 holes and the girls softball complex behind Natchez High School.

Upon retirement from the city in 2008, he was inducted into the Mississippi Municipal Hall of Fame for Elected Officials.

Massey also was a long-time member of Parkway Baptist Church where he sang in the choir.

He was involved with the youth of Natchez for over 30 years having coached in the Dixie Youth Boys and girls leagues and officiating high school sports.

Massey graduated from Natchez Adams County High School in 1966, and attended Co-Lin Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970 where he was a Field Medic in DaNang, Vietnam. After being injured in Vietnam, David was honorably discharged in January 1970.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Massey, his daughter Amy James (JH) and son Brian Massey (Jessica) and by five grandchildren, Harper Jones, Jack James, Liza Kate James, Emma Massey, and Addison Massey. Sisters Judy Flores (Alberto) and Nancy Searcy (Jimmy) and his brother HL Massey (Shandy).

Massey’s funeral will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story as more information is available.