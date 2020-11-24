Feb. 10, 1981 – Nov. 17, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jonathan J. Beckem, 39, of Natchez, MS, who died November 17, 2020, in Houston, TX will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at Carthage Cemetery with Rev. Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at Carthage Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

He was born Feb. 10, 1981 in Natchez to Ronnie Townsend and Alicia Beckem.

He attended school in the Natchez-Adams School District and was employed at American Fire System of Houston, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father that raised him as his own, Carl Bates; his maternal grandmother, Lottie Beckem; and his paternal grandparents David and Lillie Bates.

Jonathan leaves to cherish his memories his parents of Natchez, MS; two loving children, Jakayla and Javon Beckem of Houston, TX; three loving sisters, Tangy (Brad) Marvel, Kiara (Beggie) Sherman and Wynter Morris; five devoted brothers, Travis (Kim) Beckem, Jeremy, Darryl Beckem, Carl (Nicole) Bates Jr. and Xavier Bates; a special friend Jaunneak Gray from Houston, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends.