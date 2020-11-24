No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

The Natchez Democrat will not publish a print edition on Friday, Nov. 27, in order to allow all of our employees to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

The Democrat will resume print publication with our Sunday, Nov. 29, edition, which will be delivered to subscribers by the U.S. Postal Service on Saturday, Nov. 28, and available at dealers and in news stands on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Our office at 503 N. Canal St., Natchez, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Our office will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As always, The Democrat’s news staff will continue publication of news, sports and breaking news 24 hours a day on our website at NatchezDemocrat.com.

You may submit questions, photos, comments, calendar items and news tips by going to NatchezDemocrat.com or by emailing General Manager Jan Griffey at jan.griffey@natchezdemocrat.com or Editor Scott Hawkins at scott.hawkins@natchezdemocrat.com.

For more information, please call 601-442-9101.