November 24, 2020

  • 72°

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:19 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

The Natchez Democrat will not publish a print edition on Friday, Nov. 27, in order to allow all of our employees to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with their families.

The Democrat will resume print publication with our Sunday, Nov. 29, edition, which will be delivered to subscribers by the U.S. Postal Service on Saturday, Nov. 28, and available at dealers and in news stands on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Our office at 503 N. Canal St., Natchez, will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27.

Our office will open at 8 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 30. Normal office hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As always, The Democrat’s news staff will continue publication of news, sports and breaking news 24 hours a day on our website at NatchezDemocrat.com.

You may submit questions, photos, comments, calendar items and news tips by going to NatchezDemocrat.com or by emailing General Manager Jan Griffey at jan.griffey@natchezdemocrat.com or Editor Scott Hawkins at scott.hawkins@natchezdemocrat.com.

For more information, please call 601-442-9101.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising

News

‘American Pickers’ star Mike Wolfe picks Natchez

News

COVID-19 numbers spike locally just before holidays

News

Norm Yvon resigns as lead administrator of Cathedral School

BREAKING NEWS

ACCS falls to Leake Academy in MAIS Class 5A state championship

News

Second suspect arrested in Tuesday armed robbery

Business

Carpenter Newsmedia to acquire Lake Charles American Press

News

Longtime Natchez police officer Otis Mazique dies at 68

News

Man robbed at gunpoint in yard, takes gun from suspect

News

Adams County Sheriff’s Office gets armored truck

News

State reports new Adams County COVID-19 death