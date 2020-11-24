Plenty to be thankful for

As we observe Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic it might seem we are short of things for which to be thankful.

Many of us have family, friends and loved ones who have experienced COVID-19 or perhaps have lost a loved one to the disease.

Therefore, many people are refraining from visiting loved ones and holding large in-person gatherings. Such behavior is contrary to our notions of the holidays.

The precautionary restraining measures, however, could make it possible for us to enjoy more future events with our loved ones.

Indeed, it has been a tough year.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, let’s not dwell on the difficulties of the past and present but instead let’s look to the future and be thankful for prospects on the horizon.

Several promising COVID-19 vaccines are close to being made available to the public and we can look forward to a day soon to come when perhaps some of the stricter COVID-19 protocols can be lifted.

Perhaps next year, we will be closer to being able to have more traditional Thanksgiving gatherings once again.

As we turn our attention to the upcoming Christmas holidays and the holiday shopping season please remember to Put Your Money Where Your Home Is.

The businesses of the Miss-Lou need you now, more than ever.

Spending your holiday money at home in local shops helps the economy where you live and raise your family. Please make a concerted effort to do your Christmas shopping at home. Our businesses are ready for you with unique and fascinating merchandise. And, through their association with Natchez Inc.’s Shop Smart initiative, business owners and managers here have worked hard to help ensure your safety as you shop.

Keeping your money at home and remembering the simple precautions that are proven to safeguard against the virus — wearing a mask, washing your hands often and social distancing — will ensure a merry Christmas and a happy New Year for the community.

A stronger local economy is certainly something for which we can all be thankful.

Last but not least, today, we at The Natchez Democrat, natchezdemocrat.com and Natchez The Magazine are thankful for you, our readers, who support our community newspaper. Our job is to provide you with news and unique stories about right here at home.

We appreciate your readership and support.