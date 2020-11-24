November 24, 2020

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 1:34 pm Tuesday, November 24, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police, Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Highway Patrol were all involved in a vehicle chase Saturday evening on U.S. 61.

The chase began in St. Francisville, Louisiana, and crossed state lines before coming through Adams County and Natchez before the driver crashed the vehicle into a tree in someone’s front yard in Natchez, Adams County and Natchez law officials said.

The driver, Howard Hall, 40, came from St. Francisville, Louisiana, northbound on U.S. 61 driving a vehicle that appeared to have a government license plate.

Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said the license plate turned out not to be an official government tag and the vehicle was registered to Hall.

St. Francisville reportedly followed Hall for speeding and contacted the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office once Hall crossed the state line.

Armstrong said Hall was apprehended on Brentwood Lane in Natchez after 11 p.m. Saturday when the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree in someone’s yard.

Hall was not harmed in the vehicle crash, Armstrong said.

Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said law enforcement officers used tire deflation devices to impede the vehicle’s movement and had to break the window to remove Hall from the vehicle.

Hall received charges of fleeing from law enforcement in a motor vehicle from NPD and bonded out Monday with a $1,000 cash bond, Armstrong said. Hall could receive additional charges for fleeing and resisting arrest from ACSO, Patten said.

