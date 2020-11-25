Carisa L. Merrits
FAYETTE — Graveside services for Carisa L. Merrits, 42, who died Sunday, November 1, 2020, in Fayette, will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Jeremiah Lutch officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.
