November 25, 2020

McGruder

Gail L. Johnson McGruder

By Staff Reports

Published 4:22 pm Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Oct. 26, 1936 – Nov. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Gail L. Johnson McGruder, 84, of Natchez, who died Monday, November 23, 2020 in Jackson will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church#2 Cemetery in Kingston with Pastor K. E. Stanton officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Gail was born October 26, 1936 in Natchez, the daughter of Luella Hayes. She was a graduate of Copiah-Lincoln Junior College and was a retired cafeteria supervisor with Valley Services. Mrs. McGruder was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. In her leisure, she enjoyed sewing and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Troy Johnson.

Gail leaves to cherish her memories: one son, Walter Johnson, Jr. (Tysha); five daughters, Yvonne Davis, Margaret Carr (Kenneth), Louella Farmer (Roosevelt), Shirley Johnson and Jacqueline McNeely (Robert); one sister, Argie Jean Johnson; aunt, Peggy M. Mason; grandchildren, Shaun, Heather, Patrick, Tabatha, Vanessa, Monica, Melvin, Kenneth Jr., Kelsey, Chris, Taborah, Jacob, Rochelle, Summer, Raven, Mercedes, Monee, D’ontae, Kameron, Kareem and a host of great grandchildren, and other relatives.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

