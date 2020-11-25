Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

NATCHEZ — Adams County residents who usually have their trash collected on Thursday or Friday will instead have their trash picked up one day behind schedule due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Adams County Emergency Management Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy announced the trash collection scheduling change in a CodeRED community message on Wednesday.

“Regular trash pick-up day for City and County residents will change by one day due to the Thanksgiving Holiday,” Hardy said. “If you would normally have trash pick-up on Thursday, your trash pick-up day is Friday. If your trash pick-up day is Friday, your trash will now be picked up on Saturday.”

Hardy also encouraged residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines as they celebrate this holiday season on behalf of city and county officials.

“To continue to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, Adams County Board of Supervisors along with the Mayor and Natchez Board of Alderman would like to encourage all residents to follow the CDC Thanksgiving guidelines this holiday season by encouraging small family gatherings, practicing social distancing, wearing masks and continuing to use proper handwashing techniques,” Hardy said.

“We would like everyone to remain safe during this holiday season. Happy holidays to all.”