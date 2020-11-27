November 27, 2020

Charles E. Taylor

By Staff Reports

Published 4:55 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Feb. 23, 1949 – Nov. 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Charles E. Taylor, 71, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on November 25, 2020, at his residence; will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Taylor Cemetery on Palestine Rd Natchez, MS.

Charles was born on February 23, 1949, in Natchez, MS to William and Irene Taylor.

Charles was a member and founder of C. T. Hunting Club, which was started in 1978.

James is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; wife, Kay Taylor; one son, Charlie Tayor; mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Mildred Watts; one brother, Billy Ray Taylor; one sister-in-law, Vivian Taylor; three brothers-in-law, Rollie Wallace, James Watts and Larry Wilson.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Mindy Taylor Eisner and husband Jason; two grandchildren, Rebecca Eisner and Blaine Eisner; two sisters, Connie Wilson and Barbara Watts; two brothers, Jimmy Taylor, and wife Betty Sue and Mark Taylor; two sisters-in-law, Diane Meeks and Eva Wallace; one brother-in-law, Claude Watts and wife Gwen; caregiver and friend, Pam Roberts; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends Pallbearers are: Brent Johnson, Jason Eisner, Steven Wilson, Trae Wilson, Brody Watts and Kaleb Watts.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

