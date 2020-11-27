Giving Tuesday encourages generosity this Tuesday

We all know the post-Thanksgiving procession of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. But, have you participated in Giving Tuesday?

Giving Tuesday, taking place Dec. 1, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

Every year, on Giving Tuesday, millions of people round the globe (in all 50 states and 60 countries) mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.

Film Natchez is joining Giving Tuesday to raise funds that will help us fulfill our mission of providing arts education to local students, workforce development in film and film-adjacent careers and diverse community outreach.

This year, the funds we raise will be used to provide students with field trips to set scholarships for continuing education, tuition reimbursements, paid internships, professional equipment and technology, stipends for workshop facilitators.

In Film Natchez’s first year, we’ve had nine students complete internships, 10 students of the month, six live and 16 virtual workshops and built partnerships with many local schools and organizations, including the Natchez-Adams School District and Alcorn State University. When you give to Film Natchez this Giving Tuesday, you will directly impact the lives of our local students.

Founded in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in.

“When GT launched in the US in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral;” said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO and co-founder. “We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for Dec. 1, we’re energized and encouraged by the community’s generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal.” So after you finish your holiday shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday and eat up all your leftovers, give back to others this season on Giving Tuesday. There are so many ways to help others.

Donate to Film Natchez or another local non-profit. Give your time as a volunteer. Take some books to the Little Free Library or some supplies to the Blessings Box in front of Downtown Karla Brown’s.

Those who are interested in joining Film Natchez’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit www.filmnatchez.org. For more details about the Giving Tuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and the #GivingTuesday hashtag on Twitter.

Devin Klugh is executive director of Film Natchez.