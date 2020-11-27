Katie Ruth Veal Taplin

Oct. 31, 1927 – Nov. 20, 2020

GLOSTER — Funeral services for Katie Ruth Veal, 93, of Gloster, MS, who passed away on November 20, 2020, at Riverbridge Speciality Hospital in Vidalia, LA; will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020, 11 a.m. at The National Guard Armory Building in Gloster, MS under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home of Bude, MS.

A viewing will be held on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at The National Guard Armory building from 9 a.m. until service time. Please be advised that all in attendance are required to wear masks.

Katie was born on October 31, 1927 in Amite County, MS to Robert Veal and Pearl Singleton Taplin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Abel C. Taplin Sr. two children, Rebecca Taplin and Abel Taplin Jr.; two sisters, Celeste Gayden and Estella Weathersby; one sister-in-law, Essie Veal.

She is survived by her eight loving and devoted children, Carolyn Taplin, Linda Taplin, Carl Taplin, Claudia Taplin Smith all of Gloster, MS, Sheldon Taplin and wife, Leona of Clinton, MS, Robert Taplin, Dorothy Taplin both of Jackson and Ricky Taplin of Southaven, MS; three sisters, Carrie Powell of Gloster, MS, Myrtis Williams of McComb, MS and Sadie Pearl Veal of Alexandria, LA; one brother, Deacon Robert “Pop” Veal of Gloster, MS; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

