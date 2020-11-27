November 27, 2020

  • 64°

Thanks to Natchez Stewpot donors, volunteers

By Editorial Board

Published 8:30 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Thanks to the generous donations of people in the Natchez and Adams County community and beyond, some 300 needy people in Adams County enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Thursday.

Thanksgiving is a busy time for the Natchez Stewpot, and area residents know how important donating to the local food bank is to many people in the community who otherwise might go hungry.

That community generosity paid off with some 40 turkeys being donated ahead of Thanksgiving this year.

Even more community residents volunteered to cook the turkeys at home and deliver them to the Stewpot in time to be put into boxes to be distributed to needy people on Thanksgiving Day.

In addition to the turkeys, residents also donated canned goods that filled the organization’s pantry, and an unnamed company donated dinner rolls.

Stewpot Director Amanda Jeansonne said the canned donations not only helped meet the need for Thanksgiving but will help in the next few weeks as well.

The Stewpot feeds more than 200 people every day, elderly people, shut-ins and less fortunate people who would otherwise go hungry.

While the Thanksgiving donations were excellent, the Stewpot always has a need for more donations, especially canned foods, to meet the needs of the people who depend on them for meals.

So, as you’re working on your Christmas lists, we encourage you to include canned goods donations to the Natchez Stewpot in your holiday giving plans.

The Stewpot is located at 69 E. Franklin St., Natchez, and can be reached at 601-442-9413.

Thank you to all the Stewpot workers, volunteers and people who donated.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising