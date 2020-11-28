November 28, 2020

  • 55°

Block rolls past Merryville, advances to Class 1A second round

By Patrick Jones

Published 1:03 pm Saturday, November 28, 2020

JONESVILLE — The Block High School Bears hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2015 last Friday night and they made the hometown fans proud as they rolled to a 50-6 win over the Merryville High School Panthers in the first round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Number 12 seed Block (4-5) jumped out to a 28-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, scored 16 points in the third quarter and added another touchdown in the fourth quarter. Number 21 seed Merryville (1-7) scored its only touchdown in the first quarter.

“We played a balanced game on offense. We rushed for close to 400 yards and threw for another 100 yards. We played great defense,” Block head coach Benny Vault Jr. said. “I think we’re getting better every week. Overall, we’re coming together as a team. We’re playing solid football. I think they’re understanding the game better.”

With the offensive line leading the way, Dexture Jefferson, Zavion Green and JR Curry each had over 100 yards rushing. Jefferson also threw for over 100 yards and TJ Jones had over 100 yards receiving.

“It was a good team effort,” Vault said.

Not to be outdone, the Bears’ defense for the most part had an outstanding performance against the Panthers’ offense.

“They set the tone,” Vault said. “Jaden Jones, Tylike Davis, Gary Stevenson and TJ Jones stood out. Tamaughn Wyckoff had an interception. Davis had two interceptions.”

As for how big the atmosphere was, Vault said, “It stopped raining right before the game. We had a capacity crowd. We had a little energy right outside the fence. It’s been a long time since we’ve hosted a playoff game, so everybody was excited. I think we sold 225 tickets. They had 132. So, it was near about 400 people — about 25 percent capacity.”

Block will travel to Homer, La. to take on the No. 5 seed Homer High School Pelicans in a second-round game Friday at 7 p.m. Homer received a first-round bye and enters the Class 1A Playoffs with a 6-2 overall record. The Pelicans finished second in District 1-1A behind Calvary Baptist Academy, which is the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Playoffs.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood

News

The Dart: Natchez resident loves music

News

Coroner: A Natchez woman dies with COVID-19 Sunday

DEVELOPING NEWS

Suspect in high-speed vehicle chase arrested in Natchez

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez Police investigating Saturday shooting that injured two people

News

Coroner: Two Ferriday men died with COVID-19 Saturday at Merit Health Natchez

News

Natchez freedmen and women largely funded Emancipation Monument in Washington, D.C.

News

Adams County coroner loses 25-year-old granddaughter to COVID-19, urges compliance with health guidelines

News

35-year-old Ferriday resident dies with COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations continue rising