LaSalle upsets Delta Charter in Class 1A first round

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter School Storm had not played a football game in four weeks and it showed as they were upset by the LaSalle High School Tigers 32-6 last Friday night in the first round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

“They were more physical than we were,” Delta Charter head coach Blake Wheeler said. “It was exactly what we expected. They just outplayed us and outcoached us.”

Delta Charter, the No. 13 seed, was on a three-game winning streak before COVID-19 halted its regular season after its 44-6 win at Tensas High School back on Thursday, Oct. 29 as the players had to go into quarantine for what was supposed to have been two weeks as their games against St. Frederick High School and Cedar Creek School were canceled.

Then what was supposed to have been Delta Charter’s regular-season finale at Ouachita Christian School on Friday, Nov. 20 was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Yet Delta Charter was favored to defeat a LaSalle team that went 1-5 overall and 0-2 in District 3-1A during the regular season. But that would not be the case despite having the home-field advantage.

“Juvari Singleton and Payton Roberts had a good game on defense,” Wheeler said.

The Storm’s only touchdown was on a 20-yard pass from Kenzeric Hollins to Singleton. That was one of the few bright spots for Delta Charter.

When asked what the crowd and the atmosphere was like, Wheeler said, “It was okay. I think the weather kept some people away. It was a typical playoff atmosphere. Their coach (Derek White) said they had a lot of players healthy at the right time. They got some linemen back. They’re well-coached and they play hard.”

Granted, No. 20 seed LaSalle last played on Friday, Nov. 6, but it didn’t seem like it had any effect on the Tigers.

“They had been off for two weeks. We’ve been off for three weeks. I’m not going to use that as an excuse. We did not play well enough to win,” Wheeler said.

Delta Charter finished its season with an overall record of 3-3.

“I thought we had a good season. We didn’t have the numbers, but we did play yard,” Wheeler said. “I expect the numbers to be up next year. We have a good group of kids coming back.”

LaSalle improved to 2-5 overall and will next play at No. 4 seed White Castle High School in the second round.