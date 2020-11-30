November 30, 2020

  • 48°
From left, Ca’Mayah Nicole Riley, 7, Casual Jamyron Riley, 8 months, and Ja’Nayah De’shell Richardson, 12, died due to injuries caused by a Thanksgiving house fire in Baton Rouge. (Submitted picture)

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:33 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

BATON ROUGE — Vidalia pastor Raymond Riley Sr. started a GoFundMe page for a Baton Rouge family member who lost her three children and belongings in a house fire Thanksgiving night.

Riley, who is the pastor of Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church and member of the Concordia Parish School Board, said his niece Cordney Riley lost her three children to a fire on Thanksgiving night in Baton Rouge.

Cordney Riley’s two daughters Ja’Nayah De’shell Richardson, 12, and Ca’Mayah Nicole Riley, 7, and 8-month-old son, Casual Jamyron Riley, all died due to injuries caused by the fire, Raymond Riley said.

Casual Jamyron Riley died Monday morning in the hospital after the GoFundMe page was created, Raymond Riley said.

“She lost everything,” Riley said of his niece, who survived the fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, he said.

WBRZ of Baton Rouge reported that emergency personnel arrived on the scene Thursday night to find fire coming from the roof of the house on Nottingham Street.

“Officials say they discovered an adult suffering from burn injuries along with two unresponsive children,” WBRZ reports. “The adult told first responders there was one other child left inside the home who they were unable to reach. Aid was given to the two children and adult outside while crews worked to get the other child out.”
WBRZ reports that Ca’Mayah was eventually removed from the house before being pronounced dead at the hospital.

Raymond Riley said the family has already taken care of the expense for the funeral and memorial services and started the GoFundMe page for medical bills and living arrangements for Cordney Riley.

The GoFundMe raised $7,895 as of Monday afternoon.

“I set up the GoFundMe account to help her in any way that I could,” Riley said. “It has been overwhelmingly supported by people all across the country. … People have overwhelmingly supported her and we just ask people to pray for the family and share donations if they can.”

Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/f/chqsb-funeral-services-and-medical-bills.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving

News

Ferriday man sentenced to life for 2019 slaying of Natchez schoolteacher

Business

Mayor: Silver Street raising and dock plans moving forward

News

Tree lighting event is Saturday in Natchez

News

Former Natchez Alderman David Massey dies at 72

News

Stewpot ready to serve needy on Thanksgiving

News

Saturday high-speed chase began in Louisiana, ended with crash in Natchez

News

No print edition of The Democrat on Friday

News

Natchez school board cancels bid opening for new high school due to COVID-19

News

5 Miss-Lou residents die of COVID-19 over weekend

News

Remains found in Natchez neighborhood