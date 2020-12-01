Charities need your support this year

This has been a tough year for all due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business shutdowns early on in the pandemic that began in March, led to layoffs and business closures.

That put a strain on people’s resources and in turn led to a need for food banks and other charitable organizations, many of which have suffered from a lack of contributions.

Therefore, it is more important than ever for those of us who are still fortunate to have jobs and income to contribute to area charitable organizations this Christmas season.

Today, The Natchez Democrat kicks off our annual series titled “Season of Wishes” that highlights the Miss-Lou’s charitable organizations and their needs during the lead up to Christmas.

Each day of publication we will highlight a different organization. Some of those organizations are only focused on Christmas, others have needs year around. We encourage readers to pay attention to the stories and find an organization you would like to support in their mission. Or perhaps you will find an organization that can help you or someone you know who has a need.

As you are making your Christmas lists, we encourage you to add one or more of those organizations to your lists to support them in your Christmas giving. That way more people will be able to have a Merry Christmas this year.