Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire
NATCHEZ — The Natchez Fire Department were working the scene of a fire in the 1200 block of Watkins Street Tuesday night.
Firefighters said they did not know if anyone was in the house when the fire started at approximately 8:30 p.m.
The Natchez Democrat will update this story when more information is available.
