December 2, 2020

  • 61°

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 12:55 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 20-25:

Takerri Wallace charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Takerri Wallace charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Nov. 20-25:
None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

None.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez mayor: Titan Tire plant to remain open to industrial prospects

News

Natchez interviews 3 fire chief candidates

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving