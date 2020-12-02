Crime reports: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Victor Thomas, 22, 2198 Cannonsburg, Fayette, on a charge of aggravated assault. Bond set at $50,000.

Zed Patterson, 35, 828 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Alexisia Belton, 23, 109 Redbud Lane, on charges of aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and shooting inside of city limits. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Markei White, 44, 607 Maple Drive, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Thursday

Jovanti Barnes, 28, 35 Oakwood Lane, on charges of disturbing the peace, retaliation against a public servant or witness and willful trespass. No bond set.

Kendrick Lee Thomas, 27, 300 Watts Avenue, on charge of disorderly conduct and malicious mischief. Bond set at $1,500.

Kierra Bacon, 26, 418 Watts Ave., on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $1,200.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North/Cindy Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on John Glenn Boulevard/Eastbrook Subdivision.

Two traffics stop on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Unwanted subject on Watts Avenue.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Daisy Street.

Accident on North Shields Lane.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Wednesday

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61.

Traffic stop on Coral Avenue.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Welfare concern/check on McIntyre Boulevard.

False alarm on Holly Drive.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Laird Street.

Accident on Coral Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Walnut Street.

Shots fired on Oak Hill Drive.

Traffic stop on Springwood.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Breaking and entering on D’Evereaux Drive.

Theft on North Temple Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on John Glenn Avenue.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Assisting motorist on T. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on Quitman Street.

Burglary on Bluff Street.

Shots fired on West Stiers Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Wood Avenue/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Four traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Simple assault on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Watkins Street.

Property damage on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on Northampton Road.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Two hit and runs on North Union Street.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Homochitto Street.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Road hazard on Bridge.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop at Walmart.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on Myrtle Drive.

Disturbance on LaSalle Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Darnettra Cher’Monic Griffin, 31, 63 MLK Apartment Road, Fayette, on a charge of simple assault. Released on $500.00 bond.

Devonte Martinous Jackson, 27, 1 Ruby Drive, Natchez, on a charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Shaun Michael Latham, 37, 108 Camilia Drive, Natchez, on a charge of possession of a schedule II controlled substance – methamphetamine. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Thomas Cortez Dotson, 31, 742 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Darren Jamar Fleming, 31, 2017 Jones Road, Baytown, Texas, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding on state highway, and no seat belt. Released on $1,500 bond.

Cynthia Sue Skipper, 40, 742 Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Antoine Levell Bacon, 32, 14 Kings Circle, Natchez, on a charge of simple assault. Held on $500.00 bond.

Marvin Lamar Minor, 24, 26 Montgomery Road, Natchez, on a charge of sale of a Schedule I controlled substance. Held without bond.

Arrests — Monday

Michael Jermaine Thompson, 22, 1645 Brightside Apartment 2546, Ferriday, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, Speeding on a state highway, no insurance, and window tint law. Released on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Malicious mischief on Palestine Road.

Accident on Kingston Road.

Petit larceny on North Palestine Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Davis Court.

Trespassing on Ogden Road.

Theft on U.S. 61 North.

Disturbance on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on East Wilderness Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Dog problem on Elm Drive.

Breaking and entering on Old Country Club Road.

False alarm on Fairway Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Disturbance on King Circle.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Accident on Cloverdale Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Phillip Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Intelligence report on Montgomery Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Morgantown Road/United Mississippi Bank.

Two traffic stops on Sandpiper Road.

Loose livestock on Cloverdale Road.

Disturbance on Davis Court.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Kayla Thornburg, 33, 407 Bayou Drive, on a charge of telephone harassment. No bond set.

Devin Wheeler, 24, 1615 Cameila St., on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and simple theft. No bond set.

Jimmie Jackson, 49, 316 Martin Luther King Blvd., on charges of possession of marijuana and schedule I drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Jimmie Ray Jackson, 49, 316 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, on charges of careless operation and possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Matthew Stewart, 36, 226 Gillsburg Road, on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Oliver D. Hawkins, 53, 506 S. Spruce St., Vidalia on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated burglary, simple burglary/two counts, and theft. No bond set.

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.