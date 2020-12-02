December 2, 2020

  • 61°
Woods

Myron Keith Woods

By Staff Reports

Published 12:47 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020

April 27, 1967 – Nov. 23, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Myron Keith Woods, 53, of Dallas, TX, who died Monday, November 23, 2020 in Dallas will be 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor K. E. Stanton, officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Myron was born April 27, 1967 in Ackerman, MS, the son of Mary Helen Woods and Willie Joe Woods. He was self-employed as a CDL truck driver with Woods Trucking. Myron was a die-hard San Francisco 49ers fan and enjoyed watching television and listening to music.

He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his aunt, uncle and sister.

Myron leaves to cherish his memory wife, Shawanda Robinson Woods; parents, Mary Helen Woods and Willie Joe Woods (Sheryl); son, Kyron Makel Woods; stepdaughters, Krystal Welcome (Wilton) and Ka’Micia Robinson of Dallas; sister, Tiffany Woods; grandchildren, Jordan Welcome, Kason Allen and Jacoby Welcome; special family members, Kewayne and Tracy McGhee and Vernon Harris, Jr. and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez mayor: Titan Tire plant to remain open to industrial prospects

News

Natchez interviews 3 fire chief candidates

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

News

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez-Adams schools to continue virtual learning only through December

News

E-911: Seconds can seem like minutes in emergencies (with audio)

COVID-19

Hospital CEO tests positive for COVID-19 as local cases rise

BREAKING NEWS

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Natchez

News

Hospitals using antibody therapy to help fight virus

News

Stewpot serves 300 Thanksgiving meals thanks to generous donations

News

Trash collection one day behind schedule for Thanksgiving