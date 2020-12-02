March 29, 1923 – Nov. 27, 2020

Graveside Services for Thelma Carlotta Thompson White, 97, of Natchez, MS who died on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Byram, MS will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Kenneth E. Stanton, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

A Walk -Through Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m.

Mrs. White was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Natchez, MS, and Middle Brook United Methodist Church in Jackson, MS. Survivors include one daughter, Adair Jackson or Byram, MS, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.