Crime reports: Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Candace Hawkins, 35, 100 South Hampton Road, on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Natasha Fletcher, 40, 19-B Ingram Circle, on a charge of false pretenses. Bond set at $750.

Daisy Brown, 56, 116 Oakhill Drive, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Patrolling area on Grant Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Harassment on Duncan Park Road.

Harassment on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Two accidents on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Civil matter on Gayosa Avenue.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at National Guard.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Threats on Janice Circle.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Gas drive off on Homochitto Street.

Fire on Watkins Street.

Theft on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Shadow Lane.

Accident at Parkway Baptist Church.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Warrant/affidavit on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Vaughn Drive.

Suspicious activity on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Forrest Drive.

Illegal dumping on North Union Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lindberg Avenue.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on North Union Street.

Hit and run on Old Washington Road.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Two traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Henry L. Brown Drive.

Accident on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on Homewood Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Tina Gabriela Henry, 29, 932 Chapel Hill Road, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $500.00 bond.

Misty Marie Kragenbrink, 41, 534 Airport Road, Natchez, on charge of petit larceny: personal property of another. Released on $500.00 bond.

Darrius Kentrell Owens, 28, 106 Otis Redding Drive, Natchez, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Tyran Jabari Newman, 24, 22 Jason Court, Natchez, on a charge of possession of schedule one controlled substance. Released on $2,500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Shots fired on Ogden Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Intelligence report on Kaiser Lake Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/LaGrange Road.

Intelligence report on West Wilderness Drive.

Suspicious activity on Hutchins Landing Road.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Hutchings Lane.

Unwanted subject on Pritchard Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on College Street.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Domestic disturbance on Yearick Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Johnson Demarko, 21, 1298 Sunset Blvd., sentenced to three years in jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kevin Drexler, 37, Concordia Parish Correctional Facility, on a charge of aggravated battery. No bond set.

Kerry Pamplin, 59, 230 Loomis Addition, Clayton, sentenced to 20 days in jail suspended upon payment of $350 for disturbing the peace. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Johnnie Stevens, 24, 3258 LA 913 Sicily Island, on a charge of possession of schedule II drugs with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying weapons and controlled substances and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Cowell Davis, 31, 206 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on a charge of disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Jeremy Washington, 18, 330 Townsend Lane, on a charge of possession of schedule I and schedule II drugs with intent, carrying of a weapon while in possession of a controlled substance and aggravated flight from an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Tyrie Jefferson, 21, 200 Smith St., on a charge of illegal possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Carlee Wagley, 20, 806 Gregory St., on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,250.

Sean Gregory, 21, 1222 Apple St., on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $12,250.

Anthony Carry, 33, 314 Iowa St., on a charge of simple burglary and possession of marijuana. No bond set.

Xavian Frazier, 33, 720 Georgia Ave., on a charge of simple criminal damage to property. Bond set at $1,250.

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Georgia Avenue.

Fire on Connor Road.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic attachment on Bayou Road.

Traffic attachment on Carolina Avenue.

Complaint on U.S. 425.

Traffic attachment on Donald’s Trailer Park.

Complaint on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Front Street.

Fight on Bayou Drive.

Complaint on Grape Street.

Miscellaneous call on U.S. 425.

Introduction of contraband on LA 15.

Medical call on Georgia Avenue.

Traffic attachment on LA 568.

Miscellaneous call on Smith Lane.

Accident on U.S. 425.

Alarms on LA 568.

Theft on LA 565.

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive.

Welfare check on Ferriday Drive.

Medical call on Westlake Drive.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Hart Young Road.

Breaking and entering on Bryan Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Ferriday Police Department

