FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Emma Lee Morales, 87, of Ferriday, LA, will be at 11 a.m. at The Harvest B.C., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, with Bishop Justin Conner officiating.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at St. James B.C. on Skipper Dr. in Ferriday.

Mrs. Morales was born, Sept. 25, 1933, in Ferriday, LA the daughter of Clabe Mason, Sr. and Rebecca Myles.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She was survived by her three sons, Juan Morales, Roosevelt Morales and his wife Bobbie, Alton Morales, Sr. and his wife Gloria, all of Waterproof, LA; two daughters, Beulah Mason and Shirley Mason of Ferriday, LA; one sister, Rebecca Barber of New Orleans, LA; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.