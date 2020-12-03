FERRIDAY — Services for Gladys Bowie Myles, 86, of Ferriday, LA will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Old Daughters BC, Wildsville, LA.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Myles was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Elmo Myles.

Her survivors include one son, John Myles of Wildsville, LA; three daughters, Wilma Jones and her husband George, Ferriday, LA, Bobbie Woods her husband Larry, Jonesville, LA, Angela Davis her husband Leroy, Allen, TX; eleven grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; one aunt, Jerlena Brackins, Nashville, TN; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.