Sept. 20, 1935 – Dec. 2, 2020

Services for Horace Sumrall, 85, of Vidalia, who died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Vidalia will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church Vidalia with Judge Debbie Blackwell and Judge Al Johnson officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 for family and friends at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville, MS under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, December 5, 2020 at First Baptist Church Vidalia.

Mr. Sumrall was born September 20, 1935 in Woodville, MS the son of Horace Clyde Sumrall, Jr. and Bertha Danzy Sumrall.

He was a member of the National Guard. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Vidalia, LA. He was a retired Mississippi State Trooper, retired from the Mississippi Department of Corrections along with being retired from the Adams County Sheriff Department in Natchez, MS. The highlight of his time was having lunch with his Thursday lunch crew. He enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle as long as he was able and telling his stories and jokes to everyone.

Mr. Sumrall was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Clyde and Bertha Sumrall; four infants; one sister, Elizabeth Sumrall and one brother, Otis Glenn Sumrall.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; his children, Jackie Schwarts (Julie) and their children, Glenda Hull (Terry) and their children, Annette Lane (Mike) and David Parker (Megan) and children and their mother Tish Parker; two great granddaughters, and a number of nieces and nephews along with other beloved family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Tim Jackson, Shane Jackson, John Stoll, John Cowan, Harold Jones, Dee Dee Sumrall, James Sumrall, and Ronnie Harper.

Honorary pallbearers will be Archie Wisner, Grover Lynn Jackson, Judge George Ward, Cecil Watts, Avery Parker, Payton Parker, Julie Jackson, and Heather Jackson, Mississippi State Troopers, Concordia Parish Sheriff, Adams County Sheriff office and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Memorial may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.