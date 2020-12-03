Aug. 11, 2008 – Nov. 28, 2020

BATON ROUGE — Funeral services for Ja’Nayah De’Shell Richardson, 12, of Baton Rouge, who died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Baton Rouge will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Baptist Church in Baton Rouge.

Burial will follow at Winnfield Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. Visitation will also be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church in Baton Rouge.

Ja’Nayah was born August 11, 2008 in Baton Rouge, the daughter of Cordney Riley and Johnny Richardson. She was a 7th grade student and enjoyed playing Robbox, dancing, tiktok and styling hair.

She is preceded in death by her sister, Ca’Mayah Riley, brother, Cardia Riley; maternal great-grandparents, Bernard and Mary B. Riley and paternal great-grandparents, Earl and Mary Lee Richardson, Sr.

Ja’Nayah leaves to cherish her memories: parents, Cordney Riley and Johnny Richardson; brothers, Tyler Richardson and Jagger Richardson; sister, Journee Richardson; grandparents, William “Chubby” Riley, Deloria and Eric Bell, Mishell Richardson and Johnny Wallace and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends.

