December 4, 2020

  • 41°

Antoinette Collins

By Staff Reports

Published 8:33 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Antoinette Collins, 54, who died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Merit Central in Jackson, will be held Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill #1 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Pastor Michael White officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

