July 2, 1943 – Dec. 3, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Donald Ray Black, 77 of Waterproof, LA will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Natchez on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Brent Smith officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.