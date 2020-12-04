Henry Carpenter: Just the facts

Height: 6 feet 1 inch tall

Weight: Running weight of 165 pounds.

Resting heart rate: Seven-day average is 43. “I think the average for my best week was 38.”

Maximum heart rate: “During a race, 202.”

Diet: “Mostly plant based, though on Saturday and Sunday, I eat whatever I feel like.

Shoes: “I like to wear Hoka One Ones. They have a lot more cushion than other shoes so they feel better in the latter parts of the run.”

Other running equipment: “My Garmin Forerunner 945 watch is the most important piece of equipment I have. It helps me keep track of my miles and paces pretty accurately.”

Music: “I listen to rock. The artists I mainly listen to are Greta Van Fleet, Dorothy and Rival Sons.”

College major: “I am a junior and should graduate in May 2022 with a double major in marketing and accounting and a minor in sales. I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do when I finish college. I might stay and get my master’s in accounting and take the CPA exam. I don’t know where I’ll live either. I’ll probably stick around Tuscaloosa, though. I like being here.”

Favorite guilty pleasure: “Oreos. They can get ahold of me pretty quick. I can eat the entire package in one sitting.”

Biggest misconception: “People think because I run I must always be on the go. Not true. I will get up and run, then I want to come home and be home all day. I’m not going anywhere except maybe to get food. Most of the time you will find me on the couch.

Introvert or extravert: “I’m more of an ambivert. I feel like I’m right in the middle. If I had to choose one or the other, I’d say I’m more introverted.”

Do you have a girlfriend: Katie Lawler of Carrollton, Georgia, a freshman at the University of Alabama and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. Henry and Katie have been dating since January of this year. “I like her a lot.”