December 4, 2020

  • 39°

Ruth Crutcher Sessions

By Staff Reports

Published 8:36 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Oct. 4, 1932 – Nov. 26, 2020

Ruth Crutcher Sessions was born on October 4, 1932 in Natchez, MS, and departed from this life on November 26, 2020 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center Bluebonnet Campus. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and enjoyed duplicate bridge, traveling and writing.

Ruth was a talented writer and was passionate about it. She frequently wrote about her childhood as well as her family and travels. Ruth even published two books of her stories that were well received by friends and family. She had memberships in PEO International, Altrusa International, Broadmoor Presbyterian Church Baton Rouge.

Ruth graduated from Louisiana State University at a time when women were greatly in the minority. While there, she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi Sorority. Her first degree was with a double major in education and math in 1955. Her second degree was in Civil Engineering in 1957 at a time when women being enrolled in engineering programs was almost unheard of. Additionally, she was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Civil Engineering honor society, Sigma Tau Sigma. One of her accomplishments of which she was most proud was being the second woman ever to obtain a Professional Engineer’s license in the State of Mississippi.

Throughout her professional life, Ruth enjoyed working not only as a Civil Engineer, but later as a Real Estate Agent, a career at which she excelled.

She is preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Johnston Proby Sessions.

Survivors include her sister Elizabeth Sessions Power, nieces Betsy Sawyer, Jane Greer (Kyle), and Anne Donnarumma (Fabrizio), great nephews, and niece Michael Sawyer (Christy), David Sawyer (Crystal), Jamie Greer, and William Donnarumma.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service will be held.

Memorial gifts are preferred to be given in her life and memory that will be used by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital- to give a gift please visit www.ilof.com/st-amant/ruth-crutcher-sessions.

Arrangements with Church Funeral Services & Crematory.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Natchez gets new fire chief

News

Week 17: Live high school football scores

News

Boy Scouts build K-9 obstacle course

News

Adams County Tax Collector, Tax Assessor offices close due to COVID-19

News

Season of Wishes: Seeds of Change has a mission to help people

News

African-Cuban dance and drum celebration is this weekend

News

State Health Officer urges people to avoid public events

Business

Natchez mayor: Titan Tire plant to remain open to industrial prospects

News

Natchez interviews 3 fire chief candidates

News

State reaches new one-day high in COVID-19 case numbers

News

Natchez firefighters battle Tuesday night house fire

News

Season of Wishes: Christmas Tree fund in need of donations

Business

Trinity Medical cuts ribbon, hopes to be open in January

News

Adams County included in Gov. Reeves’ mask mandate

News

$20.7M contract awarded for new Natchez High School building

News

Natchez mayor elaborates on Christmas parade COVID-19 plans

News

Mississippi reports record number of virus hospitalizations

News

Vidalia pastor sets up GoFundMe account for niece who lost 3 children in Thanksgiving fire

News

Adams County records another COVID-19 death

News

Kyzar blends work, home life

News

Rep. Sam C. Mims, V, Awarded State Legislator of the Year by Rural Health Association

DEVELOPING NEWS

Natchez mayor announces change in Christmas parade plans after COVID-19 numbers spike

News

Bird’s-eye view: Artist with Natchez roots gives creations new perspective

News

Hundreds turnout for Natchez Christmas tree lighting Saturday night