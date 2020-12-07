Dec. 25, 1985 – Dec. 6, 2020

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Jacob Dean Allen, 38, of Natchez, who died Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Natchez will be announced at a later date by Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Allen was born December 25, 1981 in Natchez, the son of Christopher Dean Allen and Theda Marie Cupit Allen.

He loved fishing, target practice, hunting and working on cars and trucks.

Mr. Allen is preceded in death by his mother, Theda Marie Cupit Allen; maternal grandparents, Lou and Bob Cupit, and Uncle, Robert Clary.

Survivors include his fiancé, Kathleen Seales, two children, Liberty and Cameron Allen, brothers Cody and wife Savannah Allen, and Mason Allen; father Chris Allen, niece Layton Allen and Nephew Brantley Allen.

