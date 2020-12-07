Dec. 4, 2020 – April 15, 1948

Milton Davis Wesberry, Jr., 72, of Woodville, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Natchez, MS. He was born on April 15, 1948, in Centreville, MS, to Milton and Elbertine Wesberry of Woodville.

Graveside services were held on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Tyler-King family cemetery, 2495 Old Highway 61 in Crosby, MS, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home with Rev. John Bryant officiating.

Milton was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Tyler Wesberry; two daughters, Rena Barr (Jamie) of St. Francisville, LA, and Stephanie Reed (Elwyn) of Woodville; one son, Jasin Wesberry (Juliet) of Natchez, MS; ten grandchildren, Lauren Sturgeon, Jarid Sturgeon, Blane Reed, Colby Reed, Dillon Reed, Alex Reed, Emie Reed, Maddie Reed, Jasin Wesberry, Jr., and Leia Wesberry; three great-grandchildren, Elora Reed, Levi Reed, and Abel Reed; and one brother, Greg Wesberry (Jane) of Woodville.

Milton will be greatly missed by all who knew him. His walk through life was guided by his faith in Christ, which he expressed through his love of his family, friends, and coworkers. He loved to encourage others. Milton was an avid outdoorsman and wildlife enthusiast. He enjoyed art and expressed his love of nature through painting, writing, and taxidermy. He loved watching wildlife with his wife.

He was loved by all.

Milton began working as an electrician with Toomer Electric Company in 1966 while completing an electrical apprenticeship with IBEW 995 in Baton Rouge. He worked as an electrician with Stone and Webster Construction Company building River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville; upon completion of construction, Milton began working as an electrical supervisor for Entergy at River Bend, where he continued until his retirement.

The family requests that visitors wear masks and follow all Covid-19 guidelines.