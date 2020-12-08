Block’s season ends at Homer in 1A second round

HOMER, La. — The Block High School Bears saw their season come to an end last Friday night as they lost to the Homer High School Pelicans 42-0 in the second (regional) round of the 2020 LHSAA Class 1A Playoffs.

Number five seed Homer (7-2) did all of its scoring in the first half while No. 12 seed Block (4-6) struggled to do anything right in any phase of the game, especially in the first and second quarters.

So much so that Bears head coach Benny Vault Jr. said that his players looked like they had never played football — at least on that night

“Our kids didn’t do anything. I was disappointed in that aspect,” Vault said. “Our performance the other night was nothing that was leading into that week.”

The Pelicans blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, had a kickoff return for a touchdown and picked off a pass and ran it back for a score. They also had three offensive touchdowns.

“Homer was decent. But we played teams that were more comparable like St. Mary’s. Our kids reverted back to two years ago,” Vault said. “They (Homer) ran the ball. They pretty much did whatever they could. They did a good job protecting the ball and we didn’t do that.

“We didn’t have anyone step up, from our offensive line to our quarterback, Dexture Jefferson. No one stood out,” he added.

Vault did note that in the second half, with the game out of reach, a few of his players did step up. One of them was running back/linebacker Cameron Clavit, whom Vault said ran the ball well and made a couple of plays on defense.

Despite the loss, Vault noted that the Bears made progress throughout the season and they learned how to compete.

“Hopefully this will get us going in the right direction and back to being a competitive program again,” Vault said. “The 2020 season, we know it was a short season. I think as a team, my players got better. We as a program got better. I see a bright future going into 2021 just because of the in-house progress we made at the end of the season.”