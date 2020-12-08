Dec. 21, 1949 – Dec. 7, 2020

Graveside services for Kenny Boyd, 70, of Vicksburg, formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, December 7, 2020 in Vicksburg will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mr. Boyd was born December 21, 1949 in Natchez, Ms. The son of Ray and Betty Boyd.

Mr. Boyd was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from the United States Postal Service after 36 years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed playing golf, and loved Ole Miss football. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He adored his wife of 37 years, cherished his two children and his three grandkids were the highlight of his life.

Mr. Boyd was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Rhonda (Freeman) Boyd of Vicksburg, one son, Mark Boyd and wife Kim of Brandon, MS, one daughter April Bowen of Vicksburg, and three grandchildren: Anna and Camden Boyd of Brandon and Madison Bowen of Vicksburg. He is also survived by one sister, Judy Mason of Natchez, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Danny Hankins, Leslie Reynolds, Tucker Crisp, Walt Wilson, Jimmy Moffett and Joey Gunning.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Ricky Brown.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice in Vicksburg.

