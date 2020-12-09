Feb. 25, 1995 – Dec. 2, 2020

FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Christopher Latrell Webber, 25, of Nashville, TN, formerly of Ferriday, who died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Nashville will be held Friday, December 11, 2020, at Harvest Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Ferriday Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask. Visitation will also be held on Friday, December 11, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Christopher was born February 25, 1995 in Ferriday, the son of Ebony Webber and Daniel White. He was a graduate of Ferriday High School and loved to ride horses, play football and shopping.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather Ike McDonald.

Christopher leaves to cherish his memories: parents, Ebony Webber and Daniel White; sons Christopher Webber, DeCaree’ Webber and Chris Latrell Hall; brothers Khalan Webber, Deion Atkins, Cody Arnett, De’Jalin Guice, Jacory Carr, Bobby Cooper, Elijah White and Daniel White, Jr.; sisters Tess Webber, Joi Webber, Shnonna Atkins, Shameir White, Tamesha Atkins, Dannaysha White, Angel White, Angelia White; grandparents Vicky Quinn, Clare Mae Jackson and Fair White and other relatives and friends.

