Dec. 7, 1946 – Dec. 4, 2020

Joseph L. Nelson passed away on December 4, 2020 in Garfield Heights, Ohio. He was born in Natchez, MS to Dorothy E. Nelson on December 7, 1946.

Joseph leaves to cherish his memories, five children: Nicole Wilson (Cleveland, OH), Toni M. Chasley (Grand Prairie, TX), Joseph McCoy (Vidalia, LA), Joruth Jenkins and Marsha Jenkins of (Natchez, MS); three sisters: Gwendolyn Nelson, Patricia Nelson and Elizabeth Evans Nelson all of Natchez, MS; three brothers: Billy Nelson, Larry Nelson (Cathy), and Fredrick Nelson all of Houston, TX; cousin: Willie Mae Washington and a number of nieces, nephews and relatives.