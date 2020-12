May 20, 1946 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Pamela McDonald, 74, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Natchez will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, December 11, 2020 at Fayette City Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.