Feb. 19, 1942 – Dec. 9, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Josephine Shell, 78, of Natchez, who died Wednesday, December 9, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Bill Barksdale officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Ms. Shell was born February 19, 1942 in Natchez, MS the daughter of J.W. Shell and Fannie Helmer Shell.

She spent her early years in Rosetta, MS and moved to Natchez when she was ten years old. She attended Carpenter #1, Braden Junior High School and Natchez High School. She was married to Luther Lambert. Ms. Shell worked as a server at The Eola, the Liberty Café, and the Windmill Steak House. She also worked at Natchez Steam Laundry and was a Nanny. She attended Jefferson Street United Methodist Church.

Ms. Shell was preceded in death by Her parents; and her son, Jerry Wayne Shell.

She is survived by her sister Jessie Harrell; step sisters Nanette Campbell, and Kathy Smith; nephews Andrew Soueid, Tony Smith, and Shelton Smith; and nieces Alicia Soueid, Susan Stone, Julie Smith, Amanda Glidden, Tara Owens, Emily Stone and Sophie Soueid.

Honorary pallbearers will be Kermit Shell, Rufus Palmer, Bill Ashley, Thomas Ashley, Dennis Campbell and Andrew Soueid.

