Netflix decorations spread Christmas cheer along Main Street (with video)

NATCHEZ — Online streaming service Netflix has completed work to install Christmas lights on Main Street in Natchez.

Natchez is one of five cities in the United States and the only city in Mississippi to receive the free Christmas decorations that Netflix said it is providing in an effort to spread holiday cheer.

Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson, who has documented the process with a series of Facebook live videos, said Netflix said the city could keep the decorations that were not rented.

Here is a look at Gibson’s Facebook live videos.