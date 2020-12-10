Pamela Wood McDonald

May 20, 1946 – Dec. 8, 2020

NATCHEZ — Pamela Alice Wood McDonald, 74, of Natchez, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Natchez. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday December 11, 2020 at the Fayette Cemetery in Fayette, MS with The Rev Dr Joan Gandy officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Pam McDonald was born in Oneonta, NY May 20, 1946 to Walter C. and Constance Strunk Wood. She grew up in Arizona later marrying Marvin L. McDonald, Jr., Feb. 5, 1967 at Ft. Huachuca, AZ. They lived all over the world and settled in Natchez, MS after Marvin retired from the Army in 1981.

Pam was active in the Salvation Army Auxiliary in Virginia and Natchez, the Habitat for Humanity and the Stewpot. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and the Natchez Garden Club. She taught school in the Natchez Adams school district and was Program Director at Jefferson Street United Methodist Church where she was also President of the United Methodist Women.

Pam was ordained deacon in the Presbyterian Church in Natchez. She was moderator of Presbyterian Women for the Presbytery of Mississippi. She taught Bible studies for forty-five years. Most of all she loved being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Susan Wood Young, and her daughter Connie Ailyne McDonald.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin and children: Marie M. Daigrepont (Perry), Marvin Leighton McDonald III (Melissa), Dr. Jennifer M. Limbaugh (DeWayne), brother Skip Wood (Patty), brother in law Erick Young (Gale), grandchildren Chris Daigrepont (Nicholle), Christy D. Siverd (Keith), Christopher, Michael, Justin, Charlotte McDonald and Ashley Maxcy; great grandchildren Aubrey and CJ Daigrepont, Leanne and Logan Siverd; cousins Tom and Suzie Carroll, Kathy Carrol and Tom Shannon Robin Caroll Walsh and their children.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the First Presbyterian Church, Natchez or to the Stewpot or a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.