Saturday’s downtown Natchez Farmers Market canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

NATCHEZ — Eddie Burkes, director of the Natchez Farmers Market announced Thursday that Saturday’s Downtown Natchez Farmers Market has been canceled.

“Due to the rise of the COVID-19 cases in our area we feel for the safety of our community this is the measure to take,” Burkes said. “Decisions of opening and closing will be made on a weekly basis for the near future. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your continued interest in the market.”