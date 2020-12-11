Adams County Sheriff’s Office to conduct safety checkpoints Dec. 18-Jan. 1

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will also be conducting a Christmas/New Year’s blitz campaign for high visibility enforcement between Dec. 18, 2020, and Jan. 1, 2021, said Travis Patten, Adams County sheriff.

“Checkpoints will be set up in various locations throughout the county at various times looking for impaired drivers and seat belt violations,” Patten said. “Driver’s are encouraged to please wear their seat belts and have a designated driver if you plan on drinking at the various events during the holidays.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Mississippi Office of Highway Safety in the National Impaired Driving Campaign and also conducted checkpoints on Nov. 28, and Dec. 5.

During those checkpoints, deputies apprehended four fugitives, found two people driving while under the influence of intoxicant and one person driving under the influence of drugs, made five drug arrests, two felony arrests, seized four weapons, and issued three citations for no seat belts or child restraint, 36 citations and 11 written warnings.