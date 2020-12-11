Crime reports: Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Shakitta Anderson, 29, 3420 Perry Road, Gloster, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Tyronesha Horton, 21, 1401 Holly Gloster, MS, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Dianna Sue Pollard, 64, 7337 LA 569, Waterproof, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Grand Soleil Boulevard.

Property damage on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering on Natchez Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Suspicious activity on Alabama Street.

Two traffic stops on Homewood Avenue.

Loud noise/music on West Stiers Lane.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Reckless driving on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Simple assault on Briel Avenue.

Reports — Wednesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Suspicious activity at Daisy Street Grocery.

Simple assault on D’Evereaux Drive.

Intelligence report on D’Evereaux Drive.

Twenty traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

Theft on Caddo Street.

Accident on Canal Street.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Shadow Lane.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Shots fired on Lower Woodville Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Willie Edward Donald, 65, 464 State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Upper Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Fraud/false pretense on Steamplant Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Domestic disturbance on State Street.

Civil matter on Mazique Lane.

Missing person on Government Fleet Road.

Two false alarms on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Domestic disturbance on State Highway 553.

Stolen vehicle on Old U.S. Highway 84.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Eric T. Mitchell, 40, 170 Bingham St., Clayton, on a charge of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and hold for probation and parole. No bond set.

Brenton Stevenson, 25, 1521 Peachland Lane, Jonesville, on charges of improper lane usage, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of schedule I drugs with intent, and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Chaya Nicole Wells, 21, 221 Virgina Ave., fined $650 for theft.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Greathouse Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Vernon Stephens Boulevard.

Reports — Thursday

Automobile accident on LA 129.

Medical call on 6th Street.

Complaint on Tennessee Avenue.

Welfare check on Apple Street.

Medical call on 8th Street.

Miscellaneous call on U.S. 84.

Fire on Loomis Lane.

Medical call on Griffin Street.

Accident on Carter Street.

Automobile accident in Jonesville.

Complaint on LA 3196.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.