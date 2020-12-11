Fireworks will go on this New Year’s Eve

VIDALIA — The Vidalia Beautification Committee is raising money to “kick 2020 out of here with a bang” with the annual New Year’s Eve firework show on the Mississippi River, organizer Sabrina Doré said.

The deadline to become a sponsor of this year’s show is Tuesday, Dec. 15, Doré said.

The show is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 on the river with a wide viewing area anywhere on the Vidalia riverfront or the Natchez bluff.

Doré said after a year filled with canceled celebrations and other hardships caused by COVID-19, she hopes spectators will find comfort in normalcy of the fireworks while safely watching from the ground or in vehicles.

“We need that one last moment,” Doré said. “We want to celebrate the year that we’ve had because there have been some great things to come out of 2020. … We want to celebrate the good and also say goodbye to it in hopes that 2021 is much better. We are not letting this be one of those events that is canceled because of the curse of 2020.”

Each year, Doré said she and pyrotechnician Curtis Elkins work to provide a unique show with various firework effects to “wow” the viewers.

For safety reasons, Doré said the fireworks used in the show this year will have larger shells that can be fired higher for a wide panoramic view so that viewers on the ground can socially distance themselves into family groups.

Doré asked viewers on the ground to wear masks.

So far, the Vidalia Beautification Committee has received approximately $13,600 of their $21,600 goal for the desired show, Doré said, adding fireworks of the caliber used for this year’s show cost approximately $1,300 per minute.

“I have a great network of sponsors who sponsor every show, but 2020 has been a tough year for everybody,” Doré said. “Both small and large business owners have felt the pinch. It has been difficult this year to obtain funds just from our normal network of sponsors. What I am hoping for this year is to get a few sponsors on board even if it is in small amounts because every dollar counts.”

Doré also encouraged civic groups and organizations that have not been able to have their normal gatherings in COVID-19 to donate. Donations can also be made in memory of a loved one.

Sponsors and memorials will be recognized with advertisements and with acknowledgements on the website, missloufireworks.com.

Fans of the show can also submit their photos of the fireworks to be featured on the website, Doré said.

Sponsorship forms can be requested by calling 601-807-9995 or downloaded at missloufireworks.com by clicking on the “become a sponsor” tab.

Checks should be made payable to the Vidalia Beautification Committee and mailed to 1636 Carter St., Vidalia, LA 71373.