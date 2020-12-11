Jessica Kate Fletcher weds Dustin Michael Landry on Oct. 31

Jessica Kate Fletcher of Ferriday, Louisiana, and Dustin Michael Andry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were married Saturday, Oct. 31, half past five o’clock in the evening at Brandon Hall Plantation in Natchez. Father Brad Doyle officiated.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sammy Rogers of Ferriday, Louisiana. The groom is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Kevin Andry of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The wedding was held on the steps of Brandon Hall Plantation while music was performed by a string quartet. During the ceremony Tamara Moree Hamilton read Proverbs 3; (1-6). Kyle David Andry read 1 Corinthians 13. “Amazing Grace” and “A Thousand Years” were sung by Christi Alexandra Manshack accompanied by Dr. Kevin Michael Andry. A hornpipe was played for the recessional.

Austin Kyle Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was best man. Groomsmen were Nandhika Wijay of Houston, Texas; Aaron Michael Nola of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Justin Blaine Fletcher of Ferriday, Louisiana; Mathew Murray Stewart of Houston, Texas; Taylor Ryan Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Hayden Mathew Smith of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Anthony Jay Simon of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Ryan Douglas Pritchard of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and Billy Joe Smith III of Baton Rouge Louisiana. Ushers were Evan Michael Ruiz of Broussard, Louisiana, and Matthew Ryan Dupree of Central, Louisiana. They wore navy suits with navy ties and boutonnières of seed eucalyptus with duck feathers.

Bridesmaids were Danielle Andry Wijay of Houston, Texas; Michelle Leigh Dekerlegand of Ferriday, Louisiana; Caitlin Paige Johnson of Biloxi; Jamie Lynn Haley of Bastrop, Louisiana; Jacqueline Ladriere Pierce of Chicago, Illinois; Lindsey Hogan Blanchard of Brusly, Louisiana; Emily Rose Moon of Vidalia, Louisiana; Ashley Lytal Roth of New Orleans, Louisiana; Betsy Lee St. Pierre of Gonzales, Louisiana; and Kaylon Kristina Alexander of Houston, Texas. They wore one-shoulder pine colored satin floor length gowns with a cuffed neckline and an a-line skirt. They carried bouquets of little gem magnolias with natural evergreen foliage of seeded eucalyptus and pine. The flower girl was Hudson Victoria Wijay. She carried a basket of flower petals that she sprinkled down the aisle.

The bride and father were carried in a white horse drawn carriage to the front of the Brandon Hall grounds where her father escorted her to the plantation steps. She wore the couture wedding gown “Haven” by Japanese designer Yumi Katsura featuring a deep v-neck embellished with Guipure floral lace and an Italian illusion back with floral appliqués.

Her ball gown was customized with a basque waist line to accentuate Jessica’s small frame; Jessica had volume added to the skirt that made her feel like an elegant Southern Belle. She also had the sleeves removed and her gorgeous lace train had a French bustle so that she could have the freedom to dance the night away. A cathedral length English glitter tulle veil completed Jessica’s bridal look.

She carried a bouquet of little gem magnolias with white freesia, white ranunculus, and natural evergreen foliage of seeded eucalyptus and pine. An Andry family heirloom rosary dangled as she carried her bouquet.

For her daughter’s wedding Mrs. Rogers wore a champagne floor length evening gown of crunchy style sequins, a gathered middle, bateau neckline, and a cowl back. Mrs. Andry, the bridegroom’s mother, chose a navy sequined floor length evening gown of sequins, with a round neckline and scoop back. The bride’s grandmother, Mrs. Barbara Moree, of Ferriday, Louisiana, wore a gold and turquoise lace top featuring a white shell underlay and gold slacks. Each was presented with a corsage of evergreen foliage with white ranunculus.

After a honeymoon in Tulum, Mexico, the couple makes their home in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.