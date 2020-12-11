Log truck overturns at U.S. 61 and Col. Pitchford Parkway

A log truck overturned at U.S. 61 and Col. John Pitchford Parkway at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Officials said the truck appears to have been southbound on U.S. 61 and overturned in the driver attempted to make a right turn onto Col. John Pitchford Parkway. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford Sr. said the driver was transported to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.